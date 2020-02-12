EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to force a break above key average hurdle

By Omkar Godbole
  • Single currency is again struggling to topple resistance of 10MA on the 4-hour chart.
  • Rejection could fuel a drop toward October lows near 1.0880.

EUR/USD defended 1.09 on Tuesday, but the bulls are not out of the woods yet, as a key average hurdle is still intact. 

The 10-candle moving average (MA) on the 4-hour chart is again proving a tough nut to crack. That average has consistently reversed recovery attempts over the last ten days. 

At press time, the spot is trading at the crucial MA hurdle of 1.0915, having hit a high of 1.0925 in the overnight trade. 

The latest failure to keep gains above the average hurdle has opened the doors for a re-test of the Oct. 1 low of 1.0878. 

On the flip side, a convincing 4H close above the key average would mean a temporary low has been made below 1.09 and could yield a notable corrective bounce to 1.0950. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0914
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0925
Previous Daily Low 1.0891
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0967

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 0.6465 as RBNZ keeps rates on hold

NZD/SD rallies hard from near 0.6410 to 0.6465 after RBNZ matched expectations of no rate change early Wednesday. In its first monetary policy meeting of 2020, the RBNZ matched wide marked expectations of announcing no change to its benchmark interest rate, currently at 1.0%.

AUD/USD awaits clear direction to extend recovery gains beyond 0.6700

AUD/USD stays within the four-hour-old range, between 0.6707 and 0.6716, while taking rounds to 0.6715 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Coronavirus risk remains on the cards while the US fundamentals are yet on the top of the major economies.

USD/JPY: bulls seeking a break through the psychological 110 level

USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.77 between a range of 109.74 and 109.96 with bulls seeking a break the 110 handle on improved risk sentiment and a strong US dollar.

Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold prices seesaw near $1,567, following the decline to the intra-day low of $1,566, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers the second day of declines based on the recent recovery in trade sentiment. 

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

