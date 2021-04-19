EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins

- EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top.
- 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD buyers catch a breather around 1.2040, after rising the most in two weeks, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of a descending trend line from January 06, also staying above the 200-day SMA, amid the bullish MACD signals.
However, 100-day SMA around 1.2060 tests the major currency pair’s latest run-up, a break of which will highlight March’s top of 1.2133 and late January peak surrounding 1.2190 for the EUR/USD bulls.
Given the strong MACD signals and the quote’s ability to trade successfully beyond 200-day SMA, EUR/USD prices are likely to remain firm before hitting February’s top near 1.2245.
Alternatively, pullback moves below the immediate support line, previous resistance, surrounding 1.2015 will recall the mid-March tops near 1.1990 to the chart.
However, EUR/USD sellers are less expected to take fresh entries until witnessing a daily closing below the 200-day SMA level of 1.1920.
Trend: Bullish
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2039
|Today Daily Change
|54 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|1.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1853
|Daily SMA50
|1.1963
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1995
|Previous Daily Low
|1.195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.2047, holding on to early gains. The greenback was sold-off mainly in the London session, unable to recover despite bouncing yields.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
Gold looks to retest $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold seesaws in a choppy range around $1,770 after stepping back from two-month top. Covid fears, uncertainty over US infrastructure spending weigh on risks amid a light calendar. Risk catalysts remain as the key before economic calendar gets heavy.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time.