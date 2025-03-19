EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls lose steam as correction unfolds

- EUR/USD was seen trading around the 1.0895 area after the European session, posting a moderate decline.
- The pair confirms a corrective phase as buyers lose grip, with the recent price action suggesting further downside.
- RSI is escaping the overbought zone, signaling the potential for extended losses if bearish momentum builds.
EUR/USD moved lower on Wednesday after the European session, retreating toward the 1.0895 zone following recent strong gains. The pair’s correction was largely anticipated as momentum indicators flashed overbought signals earlier in the week.
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving sharply lower, now exiting overbought conditions. This suggests that selling pressure may persist in the near term. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is printing flat green bars, signaling a potential loss of bullish momentum.
Support is now seen at the 1.0850 zone, with stronger demand likely emerging around 1.0800. On the upside, resistance stands at 1.0950, followed by 1.1000, which remains a key hurdle for buyers.
EUR/USD daily chart
With the RSI breaking out of overbought territory, traders should watch for further downside in the coming sessions. If selling pressure intensifies, EUR/USD could extend losses toward the 1.0800 region, while a recovery above 1.0950 would be needed to reignite bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.