EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye an extended rally towards monthly targets

- EUR/USD meets critical resistance and could be on the verge of a correction.
- The bears will be looking for a restest of the 1.1400 area.
- Bulls have their eyes on longer-term 1.17 area as a monthly objective.
The price of EUR/USD is leaving a monthly M-formation which is seen with ease on the line chart for which is a reversion pattern. The price would be expected to revisit the neckline of the formation, in which case in the above illustration is identified near 1.1730.
EUR/USD monthly chart
However, there is plenty of resistance structure on the way there and ground to cover. The first notable area of resistance will be within the 1.15 area as seen on the daily chart as follows:
the, on a lower time frame basis, we can identify some Wycoff methodology characteristics as follows:
The 4-hour chart shows a period of accumulation that has recently seen a breakout, termed as the ''mark-up''. There is only so far that the price can rally before it meets sellers and should the buyers move in at a discount, then the price would be expected to ''accumulate'' and move higher to mitigate the next imbalance of price towards the monthly M-formation's neckline.
This process would be expected to take days, if not weeks to play out, however:
From a daily perspective, the bears will have their eye son at least a 38.2% Fibo retracement towards 1.14 the figure of not a full 50% mean reversion to the breakout point near 1.1380.
In the meantime, a sideways period of consolidation would be expected as per the following hourly chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye an extended rally towards monthly targets
The price of EUR/USD is leaving a monthly M-formation which is seen with ease on the line chart for which is a reversion pattern. The price would be expected to revisit the neckline of the formation near 1.1730.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold under pressure as US dollar stabilizes
The price of gold in Asia is under pressure as the US dollar stabilises following a series of down days for the greenback. XAU/USD is trading around $1,820 and down some 0.1% while the DXY index attempts to correct from the depths of the late December to YTD sell-off.
Axie Infinity struggles to maintain bullish momentum, AXS may return to $65
Axie Infinity price stalls against the daily Tenkan-Sen, generating a new lower swing high and setting up AXS for another push south. Axie Infinity price had a nice 22% bounce from the Monday lows, but sellers came in at the Tenkan-Sen and thus prevented AXS from moving above the Tenkan-Sen.
Bank Earnings Preview: Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC)
Bank stocks kick off earnings season as they normally do with a decent slate lined up for Friday, January 14. Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) will get things rolling nicely as they all report before Friday's market open.