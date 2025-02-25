EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach critical resistance near 100-day SMA

- EUR/USD posts moderate gains, nearing a key resistance zone.
- RSI climbs in positive territory, signaling strengthening bullish momentum.
- Bulls appear poised for another retest of the 100-day SMA after failing to break through.
The EUR/USD pair extended its upward momentum on Tuesday, inching closer to the crucial 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). After a solid advance in recent sessions, the pair now finds itself testing familiar resistance levels. Although buyers haven’t yet conquered this barrier, recent price action suggests that bulls may be gearing up for another attempt.
Technical indicators highlight growing bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has advanced deeper into positive territory, suggesting that buying interest remains firm. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints flat green bars, reflecting a pause in momentum but hinting at potential bullish continuation if resistance breaks.
In the near term, a decisive break above the 100-day SMA could open the door for further gains, with the next resistance potentially around the 1.0550 region. However, if the pair faces another rejection at this level, the bullish narrative may begin to fade, possibly sending the pair back toward support around the 20-day SMA. The next few sessions will be crucial to determine whether buyers can maintain their hold or if the bears will regain control.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the bullish bias intact around 1.0500
A mild rebound in the Greenback prompts EUR/USD to recede from earlier peaks and settle around the 1.0500 neighbourhood on Tuesday, while market participants keep monitoring developments around US tariffs.
GBP/USD comes under pressure, revisits 1.2650
GBP/USD failed to extend its rebound further north of the 1.2680 zone on Tuesday, sparking instead a corrective move to the mid-1.2600s amid a mildt bounce in the Greenback.
Gold drops to multi-day lows near $2,900
Gold prices now face extra selling pressure and challenge the key support at the $2,900 mark per ounce troy despite the intense downside bias in the US Dollar and the generalised decline in US yields.
Bitcoin edges below $90,000, ending its long streak of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in red, reaching a low of $88,200 during Tuesday’s early Europen trading session and hitting the lowest level since mid-November after falling 4.89% the previous day.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.