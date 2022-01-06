EUR/USD Price Analysis: Breaks under the 1.1300 figure as bears eye 2021 yearly low

- On Thursday, the euro edges lower some 0.11%.
- A risk-off market mood and higher US bond yields boost the greenback prospects.
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish biases, but a daily close below the 1.1300 figure could accelerate the downtrend towards the 2021 yearly low at 1.1186.
The shared currency slumps as the North American session ends, trading at 1.1293 at the time of writing. Market conditions worsened as the US equity markets indices closed in the red, with losses between 0.04% and 0,47%, favoring the greenback’s prospects to the detriment of the euro.
Also, as Wall Street closes, the US 10-year Treasury yield advances 2.99 basis points, sitting at 1.7299%, underpins the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against six peers, advances 0.11%, up at 96.26.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Thursday, during the overnight session, the EUR/USD seesawed around the daily pivot point in the 1.1300-18 range, ahead of the European session. In the overlap of the Asian and European session, the EUR]/USD dipped to 1.1285, followed by a jump above the confluence of the 100 and the 200-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) at 1.1313 and 1.1317, respectively, reaching a daily high of 1.1332.
At press time, the euro is under selling pressure, as witnessed by the price action around the daily pivot point, which shows seven candlesticks, with just one piercing aggressively upwards, surrendered later, as sellers meander around the confluence of the 100 and the 200-hour SMA.
On the downside, the first support would be the S1 daily pivot point at 1.1278. A break under that level exposes crucial support levels like the January 4 daily low at 1.1272, followed by the upslope trendline around 1.1255-60 area, and then the S2 daily pivot point at 1.1243.
To the upside, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the confluence of the daily pivot point and the 100 and 200-hour SMA around the 1.1310-20 area. The breach of the latter would expose the January 5 daily high at 1.1346, followed by the January 3 cycle high at 1.1366.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1307
|Daily SMA50
|1.1363
|Daily SMA100
|1.1531
|Daily SMA200
|1.1747
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1277
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1386
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1416
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold seems vulnerable near two-week low, NFP awaited
Gold languished near a two-week low amid a goodish rebound in the equity markets. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US NFP report.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.