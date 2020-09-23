EUR/USD Price Analysis: Breaks below 1.17, head-and-shoulders breakdown confirmed

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern. 
  • Key indicators support the case for deeper declines. 

EUR/USD is currently trading below 1.17, having declined from 1.1773 to 1.1690 on Tuesday. 

Notably, the pair closed well below 1.1770 on Tuesday, confirming a head-and-shoulders breakdown on the daily chart. 

The bearish reversal pattern has created room for a continued decline to 1.1530 (target as per the measured move method). 

The breakdown is backed by descending 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index. 

The bearish bias will be neutralized if the pair finds acceptance above the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1770.

EUR/USD's bearish reversal indicates the dollar has bottomed out and heading higher against most currencies. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1697
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1708
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1835
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1455
Daily SMA200 1.1228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1774
Previous Daily Low 1.1692
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1743
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1642
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1757
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1839

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.

Gold News

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.

Oil News

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures