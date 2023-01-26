- EUR/USD hourly chart is seeing the price wedged into the coil along the trendline support.
- The trendline will be vulnerable if the US data on Friday rhymes with Thursday's, exposing the 1.08 the figure to the downside.
EUR/USD is running higher in the latter part of the US session following a blow-off to the downside on the back of some generally solid US data on Thursday. The US Dollar has benefitted and has been teasing in markets today, testing key trendline resistance in the 102s:
The pull back into the neckline of the W-formation is giving rise to a bid in the euro:
EUR/USD daily charts
EUR/USD H4 chart
On the 4-hour chart, we have the bulls targeting the 1.0920s and equal highs, moving in hard to the M-formation's neckline. Nevertheless, we are up high on the charts and the price is coiling, which means a breakout could be imminent. With that being said, this could be could before the Federal Reserve but we are guaranteed some price action over the red news on Friday on the US calendar:
EUR/USD H1 chart
The hourly chart is seeing the price wedged into the coil along the trendline support that will be vulnerable if the data on Friday rhymes with Thursday's, exposing the 1.08 the figure to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is still gaining some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday but retreats after hitting a new 7-month high at 0.7142. Some of the earlier AUD/USD gains were erased on upbeat economic data from the United States (US). Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7109, slightly above the opening price.
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a premium and eye 1.0800
EUR/USD is running higher in the latter part of the US session following a blow-off to the downside on the back of some generally solid US data on Thursday. The US Dollar has benefitted and has been teasing in markets today, testing key trendline resistance in the 102s.
Gold: XAU/USD backs away from monthly highs, tests critical support at $1,920 Premium
Gold hits fresh multi-month highs slightly below $1,950 and then started to correct lower. The slide continued after the release of US economic data and as markets wobble ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD hit momentarily level under $1,920 but it holding above.
Algorand: Is ALGO setting up for a spike higher?
Algorand price has a bullish bias so long as the current market conditions persist. Key levels have been defined to gauge where the ALGO price will head next.
New home sales end 2022 on a positive note
New home sales improved 2.3% in December to a 616K annual pace. The increase comes on the heals of downward revisions over the prior three months, taking some shine out of the recent upturn.