EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears await US CPI and Fed decision before placing fresh bets

- EUR/USD struggles to lure buyers and is undermined by a combination of factors.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets continue to lend support to the USD and cap the upside.
- Political uncertainty in Europe weighs on the Euro ahead of the US CPI and Fed.
The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidates its losses registered over the past three days, to the 1.0720 area, or the lowest level since early May touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.0700s, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures and the crucial FOMC decision before placing fresh directional bets.
Heading into the key data/event risks, diminishing odds for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September assist the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near a one-month peak touched on Tuesday. The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by the fact that Eurosceptic nationalists registered the biggest gains in European Parliament elections in the Sunday vote. Adding to this, French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call snap elections later this month increases political uncertainty in the Eurozone's second-largest economy and contributes to capping the EUR/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, this week's sustained break and acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.0800 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the negative territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery could attract fresh sellers near the 200-day SMA. This should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared might prompt a short-covering rally to the 1.0865-1.0870 supply zone en route to the 1.0900 mark.
On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.0700 mark before placing fresh bets. The EUR/USD pair might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the next relevant support near the 1.0650-1.0640 region before eventually dropping to the 1.0600 mark, or the YTD low touched in April. A convincing break below the latter should pave the way for an extension of the recent downtrend witnessed over the past week or so, from levels just above the 1.0900 round figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0742
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.0778
|Daily SMA100
|1.0804
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.072
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0916
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0823
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6600 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids above 0.6600 in Asian trading on Wednesday, little moved following the mixed Chinese inflation data for May. Broad risk aversion and anticipation ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed verdict keep the Aussie's upside limited.
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0750 as US CPI and Fed loom
EUR/USD is trading sideways below 1.0750 in Wednesday's Asian session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could have a big impact on the US Dollar's performance.
Gold price holds steady above $2,300 mark ahead of US CPI and crucial Fed decision
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak. Reduced bets for a September Fed rate cut continue to underpin the USD and cap the upside. Investors now look to the US CPI report and FOMC decision for a fresh directional impetus.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin could see high volatility due to US CPI
Bitcoin price is hovering around the weekly support level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around a 50% retracement level at $3,424. Ripple price retests its previous support at $0.467.
Fed dot plot could show fewer interest-rate cuts for 2024 Premium
A dovish decision – that was the verdict in March, when the Federal Reserve's dot plot still pointed to three interest rate cuts in 2024, despite higher inflation. Markets seemed to ignore the fact there were fewer dots pointing to three cuts, and that the median was close to tipping down to two cuts.