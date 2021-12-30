EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA defends bulls above 1.1300

- EUR/USD fades bounce off 100-SMA, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day.
- Steady RSI, sluggish MACD hints at extended grind between 100-SMA and monthly resistance line.
- Mid-November tops add to the upside filters, five-week-old rising trend line acts as additional support.
EUR/USD consolidates the heaviest daily loss in a fortnight with a choppy range above 1.1300 during Friday’s initial Asian session. That said, the quote seesaws near 1.1325 by the press time.
In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the bounce off 100-SMA after taking a U-turn from the monthly high on Wednesday.
Although EUR/USD buyers keep returning from the 100-SMA, sluggish oscillators, namely the MACD and RSI, hints at another inactive daily performance by the pair as it approaches 2022.
That said, a downside break of the 100-SMA level of 1.1300 will have another support to watch, namely a two-week-old ascending trend line near 1.1280.
Also challenging the EUR/USD bears is an upward sloping support line from November 30, near 1.1245.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the monthly horizontal hurdle around 1.1360 will need validation from the November 16 peak of 1.1385 to convince the EUR/USD bulls.
Following that, a run-up toward the tops marked during June and March of 2020, respectively near 1.1425 and 1.1500, can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1325
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1303
|Daily SMA50
|1.1393
|Daily SMA100
|1.1553
|Daily SMA200
|1.1758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1274
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1333
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
