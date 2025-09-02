US Dollar gets bid as traders flee risk assets amid Fed pressure, soaring bond yields and tariff disputes.

Trump’s firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook fuels legal uncertainty with Court of Appeals ruling tariffs illegal.

French no-confidence vote and EU inflation surprise deepen volatility, while ECB hawks hint easing cycle may end.

The Euro tumbles late in the North American session, down by over 0.60% due to a risk-off mood triggered by threats to the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and controversial US policy. Concerns over fiscal deterioration in many countries sent the EUR/USD sliding, trading at 1.1642 after falling beneath the 1.1700 figure.

Euro drops as global bond sell-off, French politics weigh

The last word about the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook by US President Donald Trump is awaiting a court ruling as the White House continued to exert pressure on the Fed to reduce interest rates. At the same time, fixed income traders demanding a higher premium over government debt sent global bond yields soaring.

Over the weekend, the US Court of Appeals declared Trump tariffs illegal, though kept them in place until October 14 as the case is headed for the Supreme Court.

All those factors are taking a toll on the shared currency as traders seeking safety bought Gold and the US Dollar.

In Europe, the no-confidence vote in France to be held on September 8, added to the downbeat sentiment surrounding most G8 FX currencies, except for the Greenback.

On the data front, US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and S&P Global showing mixed readings.

Across the pond, inflation figures at the European Union (EU) rose above estimates, giving a green light to European Central Bank (ECB) hawks to express that the end of the easing cycle is around the corner.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD trips down despite high EU inflation

The ISM Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction for a sixth consecutive month in August, rising modestly from 48.0 to 48.7 but below the 49.0 forecast. Sub-components showed prices paid easing slightly to 63.7 from 64.8, underscoring that tariffs continue to filter into inflation. Factory employment remained weak, while production also declined.

Separately, S&P Global reported that manufacturing activity softened, with its PMI slipping from 53.3 to 53.0, signaling a slowdown in overall sector momentum.

ECB member Isabel Schnabel does not see a reason to cut rates, adding that rate hikes may come earlier than people think. ECB Kocher recommended caution at the next meeting, while Muller favors holding rates unchanged to watch the economy evolve.

The latest EU data, particularly inflation metrics, were hotter than foreseen in August. The EU’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.1% YoY, up from estimates and July’s 2% print. Core HICP dipped from 2.4% to 2.3% YoY aligned with projections by most economists.

Expectations that the Fed will reduce rates at the September meeting continued to trend higher. The Prime Market Terminal interest rate probability tool had priced in an 89% chance of the Fed easing policy by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The ECB is likely to keep rates unchanged, a 92% probability, and only an 8% chance of a 25 bps cut.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD makes a U-turn, aims toward 1.1600

The EUR/USD uptrend paused as the pair dips below the 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), each at 1.1664 and 1.1660, an indication that buyers are losing steam in the near term as traders await the release of the latest Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) figures on Friday.

After bouncing back above its neutral line, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish. Hence, sellers are in charge in the short term.

If EUR/USD extends its losses below 1.1600, traders will eye the 100-day SMA at 1.1517, ahead of 1.1500. On the flip side, if buyers drive prices above 1.1665, it will clear the path to test 1.1700 and the August 22 high of 1.1742. On further strength, expect a move toward the yearly high of 1.1829.