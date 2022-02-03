EUR/USD pares weekly gains near 1.1300 as ECB hawks flex muscles

- EUR/USD retreats from eight-day top, snaps four-day uptrend.
- Record top inflation, all-time low unemployment rate favor ECB hawks to back rate hikes in 2022.
- The bloc’s central bank isn’t expected to alter monetary policy measures, nor release the revised economic projections.
- US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders and second-tier jobs data may also entertain traders.
EUR/USD bulls take a pause around 1.1300, after a four-day uptrend to refresh weekly top, amid the pre-ECB mood.
The major currency pair cheered US dollar weakness of late, in addition to the upbeat economics at home. However, cautious sentiment ahead of the key weekly data/events seems to probe the EUR/USD buyers during Thursday’s Asian session.
Inflation fears, recently highlighted by US President Biden’s all three Nominees for the Fed Board, challenge the risk appetite and drag the EUR/USD prices even as the upbeat Eurozone HICP figures propelled the quote to refresh weekly top the previous day. Also on the positive side was the negative surprise from the US ADP Employment Change for January, -301K versus +207K expected. Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s latest communication suggesting that describing inflation as transitory was a mistake also renewed reflation fears and weighed on the quote.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidate weekly losses around 1.77% whereas the stock futures in the US and Europe print losses. The sour sentiment adds strength to the US Dollar Index (DXY) and allows the greenback gauge to stabilize around 96.00 despite posting the first weekly loss in three.
That said, a record top print of Eurozone inflation, as per the headline HICP YoY outcome, follows the previously released all-time low Unemployment Rate of the bloc to enable the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to convey the bullish bias. However, a difference of fundamentals between the US and the Eurozone, as well as diverse figures of various nations in the region, may allow ECB President Christine Lagarde to reiterate cautious optimism and extend the latest pullback of the EUR/USD prices.
Other than the ECB moves, US Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs will join the January ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders for December to offer a busy day for the EUR/USD traders.
Read: ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond the previous resistance line from January 14 and 10-DMA, respectively around 1.1180 and 1.1260, keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful as they brace for the key monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB). Also adding strength to the bullish bias is the steady RSI line and the MACD conditions that tease bulls.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 50-DMA level of 1.1310 will enable the EUR/USD bulls to aim for the 100-DMA surrounding 1.1435.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1317
|Daily SMA50
|1.1309
|Daily SMA100
|1.1435
|Daily SMA200
|1.1684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.133
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1347
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1121
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
