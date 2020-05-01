EUR/USD on track to end two-week losing run

- EUR/USD is up over 1% on a week-to-date basis.
- The single currency could put an end to its two-week trend of losses.
- With European data docket empty, the pair is at the mercy of the stock markets and the US data.
While EUR/USD has pulled back from two-week highs registered on Thursday, the currency pair still looks set to end its two-week losing trend.
At press time, the pair is trading near 1.0946, having hit a high of 1.0973 during Thursday's American session. That was the highest level since April 15.
Despite the pullback, the currency pair is up over 1% on a week-ot-date basis. If that gain is held through Friday's GMT close, the resulting weekly rise would be the first since early April. The pair fell by 0.45% last week and by 0.56% in the preceding week.
The pennant breakdown seen on the dollar index's daily chart suggests the greenback is likely to stay on the defensive while heading into the weekly close. Additionally, Federal Reserve's decision to expand its Main Street lending facility to accommodate larger businesses with a lower minimum loan size could weigh over the US dollar.
That said, big gains in EUR/USD could remain elusive as the S&P 500 futures are pointing to risk aversion with a 1.4% drop. The stock futures seem to have come under pressure due to Trump's comments on China and the resulting fears of a trade war and of deeper downturn in the US economy.
Also, the dollar may pick up a bid, forcing EUR/USD to trim weekly gains, if the US ISM Manufacturing data for April, due at 13:45 GMT, blows past expectations. That said the probability of the data printing below estimates is higher, as the coronavirus outbreak brought both the US and the global economy to its knees in April.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0945
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.1008
|Daily SMA200
|1.1037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0868
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet amid US-China tensions
AUD/USD has bounced-off lows but remains heavily offered below 0.6500, as fresh US-China tensions on the coronavirus handling appear to spill over on the trade front. Broad dollar bounce amid risk-off adds to the Aussie weakness.
USD/JPY fades a spike to 107.40 as risk-off grips Asia
USD/JPY fades an early spike to 107.41, as risk-aversion has gripped Asia amid fresh US tariffs threats on China and the disappointing US and Japanese macro data. Meanwhile, a broadly subdued US dollar also adds to the downbeat tone around the spot.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI April Preview: Free fall, is there a parachute?
The first full month of the US economic shutdown will bring the manufacturing sector close to its low point of the financial crisis recession of a decade ago and with little chance for a rapid reopening of commercial life deeper declines are anticipated in the months ahead.
WTI: Hourly chart shows bearish divergence
West Texas Intermediate may extend losses to former hurdle-turned-support, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. A former resistance-turned-support near $18.50 may come into play.
Gold struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700
Gold prices remain modestly changed despite broad risk-off sentiment. The fears of US-China trade tussle, downbeat economics from Japan and coronavirus worries keep markets troubled. PMIs can try to decorate the light calendar, trade/virus news should gain high importance.