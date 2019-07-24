EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German and Eurozone preliminary PMIs

- EUR/USD is looking south with a flag breakdown on the technical charts.
- Weak German PMI would underscore the need for fresh ECB stimulus.
EUR/USD closed well below 1.1204 on Tuesday, confirming a bear flag breakdown, a continuation pattern which often accelerates the preceding bearish move.
The breakdown has created a room for a drop to fresh 2019 lows below 1.1107 (May 23 low). Put simply, the common currency is on the defensive ahead of the release of the key preliminary data releases across Europe.
The preliminary German purchasing managers' index (PMI), scheduled for release at 07:30 GMT, is expected to show the manufacturing activity contracted for the seventh straight month in July.
The Eurozone PMI is also forecasted to remain unchanged at 47.6, i.e. in contraction territory (below 50).
The EUR could drop to 1.1107, as suggested by the flag breakdown, if the German PMI matches or prints well below estimates, bolstering the case for a European Central Bank rate cut.
Currently, markets are pricing a 10 basis point deposit rate cut in September. Also, many, including Fitch Ratings, believe the central bank would restart its quantitative easing program in the near future.
The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday and send out a strong dovish signal, setting the stage for a rate cut in September.
All-in-all the path of least resistance for the EUR is to the downside and a big beat on both the German and Eurozone PMIs is needed to put a floor under the common currency ahead of Thursday's ECB rate decision.
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1144, the lowest level since May 31.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1261
|Daily SMA50
|1.1245
|Daily SMA100
|1.1246
|Daily SMA200
|1.1314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1212
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1193
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German and Eurozone preliminary PMIs
EUR/USD is looking south with a flag breakdown on the technical charts. The EUR could drop to 1.1107, as suggested by the flag breakdown, if the German PMI matches or prints well below estimates, bolstering the case for a European Central Bank rate cut.
GBP/USD: Bears hold the reins amid UK politics/Brexit pessimism
Boris Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race fuelled no-deal Brexit fears and resulted in several resignations of key lawmakers. The same stretched the GBP/USD pair’s south-run on the 1.24 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY struggles between 38.2% Fib and key support confluence
USD/JPY remains trapped in a tight range around 108.20 levels amid broad USD strength and negative S&P 500 futures, as the bulls await fresh catalysts for the next push higher.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Boris vs Brexit or the testing of the EU
The title could also be Boris vs the City or Boris vs the EU Commission. Each is a center of opposition to the Brexit project and an opponent that must be overcome or circumvented by the new Prime Minister to keep his October 31st promise.