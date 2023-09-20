EUR/USD nosedives below 1.0700 on Fed’s hawkish hold; traders eye Powell’s presser

- EUR/USD trades in a volatile 1.0680/1.0720 range after the Fed keeps rates unchanged but signals future tightening.
- Fed’s upward revision of the Federal Funds Rate for 2024 to 5.1% triggers a sharp drop in the EUR/USD pair.
- Pair remains sensitive to Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming remarks, with the daily low of 1.0672 in sight.
The EUR/USD dropped sharply late in the New York session as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged at the 5.25%-5.50% range, though it stood to its restrictive stance. Also, the Fed upward revised the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to 5.1% for 2024, as shown by the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). At the time of writing, the EUR/USD trades volatile at around the 1.0680/1.0720 area.
Summary of the Federal Open Market Committee decision
The Fed held rates unchanged as expected and kept the door open for additional tightening toward the end of the year. In their monetary policy statement, Fed officials emphasized that “Inflation remains elevated” while acknowledging that economic growth is expanding at a solid pace while the job market remains tight.
Although the monetary policy statement did not change much from the previous decision, Fed officials’ upward revision to interest rates 2024 from 4.6% to 5.1% was the main reason behind the sudden US Dollar strength.
EUR/USD market’s reaction
As newswires crossed, the EUR/USD tumbled below the 1.0700 mark, extending its losses past the R1 pivot point at 1.0706, though shy of testing the daily low of 1.0672. Nevertheless, as the Fed Chair Powell looms, expect the pair to remain trading volatile during the rest of the New York session.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0727
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0763
|Daily SMA50
|1.0918
|Daily SMA100
|1.0889
|Daily SMA200
|1.0829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0718
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
