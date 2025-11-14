TRENDING:
EUR/USD: Next resistance at 1.1685 is unlikely to come under threat – UOB Group

There is scope for Euro (EUR) to test the 1.1655 level again; the next resistance at 1.1685 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, EUR is expected to trade with an upward bias towards 1.1685; it is too early to determine whether it can break clearly above this level, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

EUR is expected to trade with an upward bias

24-HOUR VIEW: "Our view of range trading yesterday was incorrect, as EUR soared to a high of 1.1655. While the sharp rise appears excessive, there is scope for EUR to test the 1.1655 level again. The next resistance at 1.1685 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 1.1615; a breach of 1.1600 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have expected EUR to trade in a range since late last week. In our most recent narrative from Wednesday (12 Nov, spot at 1.1585), we highlighted that we 'continue to expect range-trading, but now anticipate a narrower range of 1.1520/1.1610'. Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1610 and reached a high of 1.1655. Upward momentum has increased, but not significantly. From here, we expect EUR to trade with an upward bias towards 1.1685. Currently, it is too early to determine whether EUR can break clearly above this level. To sustain the upward momentum, EUR must hold above the ‘strong support’ level, now at 1.1575."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

