EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low on softer USD, lacks bullish conviction

- EUR/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from a modest USD downtick.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook should limit any meaningful USD slide and cap gains for the pair.
- Traders now look to a speech by ECB's Lane and the final Euro Zone CPI for some impetus.
The EUR/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a five-day losing streak to a six-week low, around the 1.0855 region touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, with spot prices currently trading with only modest intraday gains around the 1.0885-1.0890 region, up 0.15% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive for the second successive day in the wake of retreating US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, which had lifted the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a ten-month high on Thursday, continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed were reaffirmed by the latest US CPI report, which showed a moderate rise in consumer prices in July. Adding to this, the US PPI climbed slightly more than expected last month and suggested that the battle to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target is far from being won. Moreover, the minutes from the July 25-26 FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation.
Meanwhile, the incoming US macro data continues to point to an extremely resilient economy and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance, which revives fears about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, along with the worsening economic conditions in China, fuels recession fears and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. The anti-risk flow might further benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
Apart from this, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September might contribute to keeping a lid on any further gains for the EUR/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent downfall witnessed over the past month or so has run its course and positioning for any further gains. Market participants now look to the ECB board member Philip Lane’s speech.
This, along with the final Euro Zone CPI print, might influence the shared currency and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. Meanwhile, there isn't any relevant economic data due for release from the US on Friday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven buck and provide some impetus to the major. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register losses for the fifth successive week.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0981
|Daily SMA50
|1.0975
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0918
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0856
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1065
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0929
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
