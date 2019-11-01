EUR/USD: Market turns indecisive ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

- EUR/USD's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market place.
- October US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to fall on General Motors strike.
- A below-forecast US wage growth could yield an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout in EUR/USD.
The EUR/USD market seems to have turned indecisive ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show the job growth slowed in October.
Doji candle
The common currency on Thursday witnessed two-way business, but ended on a flat note, forming a Doji candle on the daily chart. That candlestick pattern represents indecision in the market place.
Also, the pair has formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart with the neckline resistance at 1.1184.
Focus on Payrolls
The data due at 12:30 GMT is expected to show the economy added 84,000 jobs in October, having added 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to rise by 0.1% to 3.6%.
Average hourly earnings are forecasted to climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year after no monthly gain in September and a 2.9% annual increase. The labor force participation rate and the average weekly hours are expected to remain at 63.2% and 34.4%, respectively.
Note that, October payrolls are expected to fall on General Motors strike. The decline in the jobs, therefore, will likely be viewed as a temporary development and may not hurt the US Dollar.
The greenback, however, will likely face strong selling pressure, helping EUR/USD scale resistance at 1.1184 in a convincing manner if the wage growth figure prints well below estimates. A big drop in earnings will likely put pressure on the Fed to go for another rate cut in December or January.
A close above 1.1184 would confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakdown and open the doors for 1.1489 (target as per the measured move method).
EUR/USD could drop below key support at 1.1131 if the US wage growth numbers blow past expectations. At press time, the pair is trading at 1.1166, representing a 0.11% gain on the day.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1074
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1125
|Daily SMA200
|1.1199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.122
