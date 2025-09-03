EUR/USD: Major support at 1.1570 is likely out of reach – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned positive on EUR late last week. After EUR rose, we highlighted yesterday (02 Sep, spot at 1.1710) “the risk for EUR remains on the upside, but it must first close above 1.1755 before a move toward 1.1790 can be expected.” We did not anticipate the sharp drop that broke below our ‘strong support’ level of 1.1660 (low of 1.1610). Not only has upward momentum faded, but downward momentum has also increased. We expect EUR to trade with a downward bias now, but it is too early to determine whether EUR can break clearly below the major support at 1.1570. The downward bias will remain intact as long as EUR holds below 1.1700 (‘strong resistance’ level)."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After EUR rose more than we expected on Monday, we indicated yesterday, Tuesday, that 'the upward bias appears to have faded,' and we expected EUR to 'consolidate in a range of 1.1685/1.1735.' Instead of consolidating, EUR fell sharply, reaching a low of 1.1610 before recovering to close at 1.1638, down 0.61%. While oversold, the decline has not stabilised. Today, EUR could dip below 1.1600, but given the oversold conditions, it is unlikely to reach the major support at 1.1570. Resistance is at 1.1655; a breach of 1.1675 would indicate that the weakness is starting to stabilise."

Oversold decline in Euro (EUR) could drop below 1.1600; the major support at 1.1570 is likely out of reach. In the longer run, bias for EUR has shifted to the downside; it is too early to determine whether EUR can break below the major support at 1.1570, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.