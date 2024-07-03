EUR/USD lurches higher after US data dumps Greenback

EUR/USD drifts into the upside as Greenback flows reverse course.

US data broadly misses the mark, sparking risk appetite on rate cut hopes.

US holiday looms ahead of Friday’s NFP US data dump.

EUR/USD found a leg up on Wednesday, climbing briefly above the 1.0800 handle after a broad miss in US economic figures hinted at further signs of a weakening US economy, sparking fresh hopes for an accelerated pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and markets flowing out of the safe haven US Dollar.

Forex Today: The UK’s Labour Party is aiming for a landslide victory

European data also came in mixed early Thursday, with the pan-EU HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) ticking up to 50.9 MoM in June compared to the forecast hold at 50.8. The EU-wide Producer Price Index contracted more sharply than expected in May, falling -0.2% MoM versus the forecast hold at -0.1%.

The US ADP Employment Change dropped to 150K in June, down from the previous month's 157K and missing the forecasted increase to 160K. The ADP report also revealed that many of the reduced job additions were concentrated in lower-paying leisure and hospitality industries.

Additionally, US Initial Jobless Claims increased for the week ending June 28, rising to 238K compared to the previous week's 233K, surpassing the forecast of 235K. The four-week average of Initial Jobless Claims also rose to 238.5K from 236.25K.

Finally, the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) sharply contracted to 48.8 in June, marking its lowest level since June 2020. The ISM Services PMI decreased from the previous month's 53.8, falling short of the forecasted decline to 52.5.

US markets will be dark on Thursday as the US takes the Independence Day holiday, leaving Fiber traders to contend with German Factory Orders, forecast to rebound to 0.5% MoM in May from the previous -0.2%. EUR/USD traders will also be looking for any knock-on volatility as a result of the UK’s Parliamentary Elections.

Economic Indicator ISM Services PMI The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US services sector, which makes up most of the economy. The indicator is obtained from a survey of supply executives across the US based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that services sector activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD. Read more. Last release: Wed Jul 03, 2024 14:00 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 48.8 Consensus: 52.5 Previous: 53.8 Source: Institute for Supply Management Why it matters to traders? The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reveals the current conditions in the US service sector, which has historically been a large GDP contributor. A print above 50 shows expansion in the service sector’s economic activity. Stronger-than-expected readings usually help the USD gather strength against its rivals. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are also watched closely by investors as they provide useful insights regarding the state of the labour market and inflation.

EUR/USD technical outlook

EUR/USD has extended a recent bullish bounce from a demand zone priced in below 1.0680, briefly testing chart territory north of 1.0800. The pair is leaning further bullish in the near-term, accelerating above the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0734.

Despite intraday bullish action, the Fiber is primed for a downside rejection after failing to make a decisive break of the 200-day EMA at 1.0794, and a rough descending channel limiting upside potential in daily candlesticks.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart