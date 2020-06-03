EUR/USD looks to post highest daily close in nearly three months around 1.1240

- EUR/USD continues to push higher above 1.1200 on risk flows.
- US Dollar Index drops below 97.50 after upbeat US data.
- European Central Bank is expected to widen the PEPP.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the EUR/USD pair to extend its rally into a seventh straight day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since March 12th at 1.1250, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.6% on the day at 1.1235.
The safe-haven USD continues to have a difficult time finding demand in the risk-on market environment. Although the US Dollar Index stayed relatively calm near 97.50 during the European trading hours, the macroeconomic data releases caused the index to lose its traction.
The monthly data published by the ADP Research Institue revealed that the private sector employment in the US declined by 2.76 million in May. This reading beat the market expectation for a fall of 9 million by a wide margin. Moreover, the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 45.4 from 41.8 in April to reveal that the business activity in the service sector continued to recover.
Will ECB offer additional stimulus?
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy decisions. Although the ECB is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged, investors will keep an eye on changes to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).
Previewing the ECB meeting, “an expansion of the €750 billion PEPP, the bank’s bond buying effort launched in March, will likely be accompanied by the long-standing warning that the main burden of European recovery must be borne by the national governments,” said Joseph Trevisani. “The additional PEPP limits and the cheerleading Ms Lagarde will give to the new EU program should keep the euro buoyant.”
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1.117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.093
|Daily SMA50
|1.0913
|Daily SMA100
|1.096
|Daily SMA200
|1.1013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1196
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1115
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1286
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails
The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.
AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level
Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.
XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today
Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.
WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.