1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We continue to hold the same view as yesterday (07 Aug, spot at 1.1655). As highlighted, EUR 'is likely to trade with an upward bias.' However, we pointed out that 'it is unclear for now if it can reach 1.1720.' Looking ahead, should EUR break clearly above 1.1720, it could lead to EUR rising toward 1.1770. To sustain the upward bias, EUR must hold above the ‘strong support’ level at 1.1585 (level was at 1.1560 yesterday)."

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR soared to a high of 1.1668 two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, when EUR was at 1.1655, we highlighted that 'the advance appears excessive but there is no indication of a slowdown just yet.' We were of the view that 'there is a chance for EUR to test 1.1685.' The subsequent price movements did not quite turn out as we anticipated. EUR rose more than expected to 1.1698, pulled back sharply to 1.1609 and then rebounded to close largely unchanged at 1.1665 (+0.05%). Today, the slight increase in upward momentum may lead to EUR retesting, and potentially edging above the 1.1700 level. Based on the current momentum, EUR is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 1.1720. On the downside, support levels are at 1.1650 and 1.1630."

Euro (EUR) may retest, and potentially edge above 1.1700; it does not appear to have enough momentum to threaten 1.1720. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade with an upward bias; it is unclear for now if it can reach 1.1720, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.