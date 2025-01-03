EUR/USD kicks off 2025 with a fresh move to the downside

- EUR/USD fell 0.8% on the first trading day of the new year.
- Bearish sentiment looms large over the battered Euro.
- Rate differential set to widen further, analysts expect parity in 2025.
EUR/USD took another leg lower to kick off the 2025 trading season, falling eight-tenths of one percent and tapping the 1.0250 level for the first time since November of 2022, a nearly 26-month low. European Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data missed the mark on Thursday, only adding to Euro traders’ woes following a dovish appearance from European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras later in the day.
According to ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras, the ECB is on pace to trim interest rates in a steady decline through 2025. The ECB is expected to land somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% later this year, according to the ECB’s Stournaras. With the Federal Reserve (Fed) on pace to trim interest rates at a much slower pace than previous expected in 2025, the Euro’s interest rate differential is set to widen significantly through the rest of the year, which will keep downward pressure on EUR/USD in the long run. This falls in line with expectations from some analysts who are calling for the Euro to hit parity with the Greenback sometime this year.
Pan-European PMI survey results fell slightly in December, ticking down to 45.1 versus the expected hold at 45.2. While the data itself had a relatively low impact, it helped to highlight the increasing likelihood that the European Central Bank (ECB) would accelerate rate cuts to bolster the European economy, even as petrol prices hit their own two-year highs, further flummoxing the European economic outlook.
The only meaningful data of note on Friday’s economic calendar is US ISM Manufacturing PMI survey results, which are expected to hold steady at a contractionary 48.4 for December.
EUR/USD price forecast
EUR/USD is down 8.82% top-to-bottom from September’s peak bids just above the 1.1200 handle, though short-sellers remain unable to pierce 1.0200 for now. A bearish divergence on the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator is getting hard to ignore, implying further technical losses on the horizon.
Fiber bids are getting pushed further down by a descending 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) falling into 1.0550. If bidders are able to stage a comeback beyond this point, the 200-day EMA will be waiting just above at 1.0760.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hung out to dry on familiar low end
AUD/USD tried and failed to spark a bull run during the first trading session of 2025, rising on thin volumes before collapsing back into the 0.6200 handle in the later hours of the day. A broad-market push into the safe haven Greenback kept the Aussie pair on the defensive, and the AUD is mired in congestion on the weak side of two-year lows.
USD/JPY flirts with multi-month highs in the 158.00 region
The USD/JPY pair traded as high as 157.84 on Thursday, nearing the December multi-month high of 158.07. Additional gains are on the docket amid prevalent risk aversion.
Gold flat lines above $2,650 ahead of US PMI release
Gold price consolidates its gains near $2,660 after reaching a two-week high during the early Asian session on Friday. The safe-haven flows amid the geopolitical tensions provide some support to the precious metal.
Could XRP surge to new highs in January 2025? First two days of trading suggest an upside bias
Ripple's XRP is up 7% on Thursday, extending its rally that began during the New Year's Day celebration. If long-term holders continue their recent accumulation, XRP could overcome the $2.9 resistance level and aim for a new all-time high.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.