EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed

- EUR/USD consolidates the upside before the next leg higher, US data eyed.
- The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood.
- FOMC minutes point to November taper, US CPI brings forward rate hike expectations.
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood.
The main currency pair holds the recent advance, currently trading 0.05% higher at 1.1595, as the bulls catch a breather after Wednesday’s 70-pips surge. The rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve helps cushion the downside in the greenback, capping EUR/USD’s upside for now.
Further, the gains could remain limited, as investors will continue to weigh in the divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and ECB.
Hotter US CPI downs the dollar
On Wednesday, the major staged an impressive comeback from near 15-month lows of 1.1524 and briefly tapped the 1.1600 level.
The pair surged after the hotter-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) brought forward the Fed’s rate hike expectations and triggered a sharp sell-off in the longer-dated Treasury yields alongside a dollar squeeze. The US annualized CPI rose to 5.4% YoY in September vs. 5.3% expected while the Core CPI steadied at 4% YoY.
The spot extended the break higher on the FOMC minutes release, as markets resorted to ‘sell the fact’ trading in the dollar after the September meeting’s minutes revealed that the Fed officials are prepared for a gradual taper, which is expected to “in either mid-November or mid-December.
Looking ahead, the pair will await the US Producers Price Index (PPI), the weekly Jobless Claims and Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus. In the meantime, the Fed sentiment and dynamics in the yields and the buck will be closely followed.
EUR/USD: Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1641
|Daily SMA50
|1.1727
|Daily SMA100
|1.1836
|Daily SMA200
|1.1939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1597
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1529
|Previous Weekly High
|1.164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1529
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1686
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3650, under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input. Rates are expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Gold faces stiff resistance at 200-DMA after US inflation-led $40 rally
Gold is consolidating Wednesday’s massive gains so far this Thursday, as the bulls face stiff resistance at the mildly bearish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA), currently at $1796. A renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid a better risk profile is capping the upside in gold price.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent
Litecoin price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for 36 days. However, LTC seems to have mustered up the strength and is attempting to cross this hurdle and trigger a new uptrend. If LTC breaks below $163.89 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.