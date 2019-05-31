EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1135 amid falling German yields

- Sell-off in Treasury yields offset the German yields slide amid risk-aversion.
- Downside remains compelling ahead of German/ US inflation data.
The EUR/USD pair extends its side trend near 1.1130 region in early trades, unperturbed by the intensifying risk-off moods amid the US-led protectionism and the resulting global growth worries.
A part of the pair’s resilience can be attributed to the sell-off in the US Treasury yields across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yields sitting near 20-month lows of 2.170%. The weakness in the Treasury yields drags the US dollar off the two-week tops v. its main peers.
However, the bulls remain cautious and keep the upside attempts restricted, in the wake of the slide in the German 10-year bond yields to near record lows of -0.205% reached July, 6th 2016. Moreover, a sharp drop in the German retail sales also continues to weigh on the shared currency. Germany retail sales drop -2.0% m/m in April vs. +0.1% expected.
The immediate focus now remains on the German preliminary CPI figures that are expected to come in softer. Hence, the upside bias in the spot remains limited ahead of the German Prelim CPI, US Core PCE Price Index and UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1185
|Daily SMA50
|1.1215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1285
|Daily SMA200
|1.1382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1214
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1326
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.