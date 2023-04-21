- S&P Global PMI figures ease recessionary fears, boost US economy.
- Traders’ moods fluctuating to risk-on/off dominated the New York session.
- EU’s PMI results are mixed; manufacturing activity shranks, while Services and Composite Indices exceed expectations.
- Markets remain cautious amid uncertain rate outlooks from the Fed and the ECB.
The EUR/USD prepares to finish the week on a higher note, though it remains below the 1.1000 figure, albeit economic data from the United States (US) bolstered the US Dollar (USD). However, late into the Wall Street close, the greenback lost strength, US equities rose, and the Euro (EUR) recovered some ground. Hence, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0988 after reaching a low of 1.0937.
US business activity picked up, but not so in the EU
Sentiment across the New York (NY) session fluctuated between risk-on/off. Investors’ recessionary fears about the US were pushed away by April’s S&P Global PMI figures, which showed the economy’s resilience, despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) 475 bps of tightening. Manufacturing and Services PMIs exceeded estimates, with the former at 50.4, above 49 expectations, while the latter jumped to 53.7 from 51.5 estimates. Therefore, the Composite Index aimed higher to 53.5.
The market initially reacted to buying the US Dollar, which gained some ground vs. the Euro, as it dived to 1.0942. Nevertheless, buyers moved in and lifted the EUR/USD pair, though they failed to crack the 1.1000 mark.
This happened after Thursday’s data, namely, US unemployment claims, housing data, and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, flashed a gloomy scenario, triggering flows towards safety, except for the US Dollar.
Aside from this, on the Eurozone (EU) side, Thursday’s calendar featured a surplus in the Balance of Trader of €4.6B, better than January’s deficit of €-31.6B, which was upward revised, alongside the Consumer Confidence, which improved a tick, to -17.5 above -18.5 estimates.
On Friday, the EU’s PMI was mixed, with the Manufacturing Index at 45.5, standing at contractionary territory missing estimates, while the Services and Composite Indices exceeded the consensus, expanding.
Fed and ECB May decisions loom
Meanwhile, central bankers from both sides of the Atlantic continued their hawkish rhetoric. For one part, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials agreed that inflation is too high, though there’s a myriad of opinions regarding how much tightening is left. On the European Central Bank (ECB), the baseline was made by its ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane, with most policymakers yet undecided about lifting rates by 50 or 25 bps.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD remains supported by the 20-day EMA from March 20 until today. Yet EUR/USD tested the April 21, 2022 high-turned-support at 1.0936, bounced off, and clung to the 1.0980s area amidst the lack of an impactful catalyst that could break the EUR/USD’s trading range. Should the EUR/USD reclaim 1.1000, a test to the YTD high is on the cards, followed by 1.1100. Conversely, a fall below 1.0900 will expose the 20-day EMA at 1.0911. If EUR/USD drops below the latter, a dive to 1.0800 is likely.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0986
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.091
|Daily SMA50
|1.0761
|Daily SMA100
|1.0732
|Daily SMA200
|1.0389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.099
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0934
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.