TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD holds modest bid amid US shutdown and mixed PMI readings

  • EUR/USD steadies around 1.1745, supported by softer US data and broad Dollar weakness.
  • US ISM Services PMI fell to 50.0 in September from 52.0, while S&P Global Services PMI eased only slightly to 54.2 from 54.5.
  • Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI edged up to 51.2 from 51.0 in August, while Services PMI rose to 51.3 from 50.5.
EUR/USD holds modest bid amid US shutdown and mixed PMI readings
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades with a modest bid against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with EUR/USD stuck in this week’s range of 1.1750-1.1700. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1745, up about 0.22% on the day, as traders weigh the latest Eurozone and US PMI reports for clues on growth momentum and monetary policy outlook.

The Greenback remains under pressure as the United States (US) government shutdown stretches into its third day, heightening concerns about near-term growth and fiscal stability. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 97.75, hovering just above the weekly low of 97.46 as political gridlock and softer data weigh on sentiment.

Mixed US data underscored a cooling in services activity and labour demand. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slipped to 50.0 in September from 52.0 in August. The New Orders Index plunged to 50.4 from 56.0, while the Employment Index remained in contraction at 47.2, marking the fourth straight month of job weakness despite a slight uptick from 46.5.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global Services PMI eased only slightly to 54.2 from 54.5, and the Composite PMI slipped to 53.9 from 54.6, both staying in expansionary territory but pointing to a mild loss of momentum in the private sector.

On the European side, the Euro found limited support as data showed modest growth and ongoing disinflation. The HCOB Composite PMI for September edged up to 51.2 from 51.0 in August, marking its highest level since May 2024 and coming in line with forecasts, while the Services PMI rose to 51.3 in September from 50.5 in August, just shy of the 51.4 forecast.

Beyond the economic data, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a cautious tone, saying he was “a little wary about front-loading too many rate cuts and just counting on inflation going away.” He warned that “both sides of the Fed’s mandate are deteriorating” and added that “the longer we go without the official statistics, the more blind we will be about what’s going on in the economy,” highlighting the policy uncertainty caused by the delayed data amid the government shutdown.

In contrast, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde noted in an interview with Finland’s MTV Oy that the Euro area has shown more resilience than anticipated, stressing that “we will do what’s needed to meet the mandate and we have done a lot.” She added, “We are in a good place, and we have to make sure that we stay in that good place.”

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.25%-0.33%0.09%-0.13%-0.21%-0.28%-0.35%
EUR0.25%-0.03%0.35%0.13%0.05%-0.04%-0.10%
GBP0.33%0.03%0.40%0.14%0.08%-0.01%-0.08%
JPY-0.09%-0.35%-0.40%-0.22%-0.32%-0.39%-0.47%
CAD0.13%-0.13%-0.14%0.22%-0.06%-0.15%-0.22%
AUD0.21%-0.05%-0.08%0.32%0.06%-0.08%-0.16%
NZD0.28%0.04%0.00%0.39%0.15%0.08%-0.07%
CHF0.35%0.10%0.08%0.47%0.22%0.16%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD now gathers fresh steam and advances to daily highs around 1.1750 amid the offered stance in the US Dollar. In the meantime, the Greenback is unabale to capitalise of firmer results from the ISM Services PMI, resuming its leg lower amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown.

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD picks up pace and climbs to daily tops, approaching the 1.3480 zone on Friday, always in response to the decent decline in the Greenback. Meanwhile, market participants continue to assess the potential effects of a prolonged US shutdown.

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold sets aside Thursday’s hiccup and revisits the area of $3,890 per troy ounce in the wake of the release of US data on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery comes amid decent losses in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the curve, and rising uncertainty surrounding the impact of the US shutdown on the economy.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun is bullish on Friday, trading above the critical $0.0070 level, unfazed by subtle price corrections in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The token native to Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad offers short-term bullish signals buoyed by key technical indicators. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers