EUR/USD holds above 1.0860, eyes on US CPI, ECB rate decision

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.0860 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The decline of the US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the major pair. The US NFIB Business Optimism Index and the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index are due on Tuesday, along with the speech by Minneapolis Fed N. Kashkari. The upbeat US labour market data and the strength of the US economy raised uncertainties about rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said last week that he penciled in two interest rate cuts this year but if inflation continues to stall, no rate cuts would be a possible scenario. Financial markets have priced in the 50% odds of rate cuts under 50% for both June and July, lower than at the beginning of April, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. The attention this week will shift to the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday after February’s annual inflation rate of 3.2% came in higher than expected. The stronger-than-expected figure in March data could dampen expectations for rate cuts in June, while softer inflation figures could fuel speculation for rate reductions. Across the pond, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its April policy meeting. Data released last week indicated that inflation fell unexpectedly in March, raising the expectation for ECB rate cuts. Investors will also be looking for any clues about the pace of the easing cycle once it begins. Markets believe there is a greater than 90% chance of an ECB cut in June, according to derivatives prices collected by LSEG.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.