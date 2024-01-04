- EUR/USD climbed on Thursday after EU PMI figures beat expectations.
- US jobs data handily cleared forecasts, giving investors cause for pause.
- Friday’s US NFP data dump looms ahead alongside Eurozone inflation numbers.
The EUR/USD climbed half a percent bottom-to-top on Thursday, tapping 1.0970 before settling into the 1.0960 neighborhood as markets digest data beats from both sides of the Pacific heading into Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print.
The Eurozone’s HCOB Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) beat expectations early Thursday, printing at 47.6 for December versus the median market forecast of a steady hold of 47.0 to match November’s headline figure. Much of the Composite PMI’s upside came from a healthy uptick in the HCOB Services PMI component, which climbed to 48.8 compared to the expected 48.1.
Despite beating expectations, both PMI components remain in contraction territory, with the Composite PMI printing below 50.0 for a seventh straight month.
The US ADP Employment Change for December jumped unexpectedly to 164K, easily clearing the forecast 115K and hurdling over November’s 101K ADP jobs additions (revised slightly lower from 102K).
US Thursday jobs data beats the street ahead of Friday NFP
US Initial Jobless Claims also beat expectations, showing 202K new jobless benefits seekers for the week ended December 29 compared to the forecast 216K and dropping even further away from the previous week’s 220K (revised upwards slightly from 218K).
The US S&P Global Services PMI also beat forecasts, but only by the slimmest of margins, printing at 51.4 versus the expected 51.3. Despite the beat in the PMI services component, the Composite PMI still declined slightly, dragged down by lagging performance in physical manufacturing. The Composite PMI declined to 50.9 versus the forecast steady hold at 51.0.
Friday brings a double-header of high-impact data on both continents, with the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the year ended December expected to rebound from 2.4% to 3.0% as inflation continues to weigh on the European continent.
Eurozone inflation metrics will be followed up by the US NFP from December, which is expected to show 170K new jobs additions compared to November’s 199K. US Average Hourly Earnings are expected to ease slightly from 0.4% to 0.3% MoM in December, and the ISM Services PMI follow-up is expected to tick down from 52.7 to 52.6 in December.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
Thursday’s rebound in the EUR/USD brings the pair into the near-term consolidation zone between the 200-hour and 50-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) near 1.1020 and 1.0940 respectively. The pair shed the 1.1000 handle in the early week to kick off 2024, and Euro bidders are struggling to find a foothold to climb back over the key price level.
Despite Thursday’s mild bounce, the pair remains down 1.6% from 2023’s late peak of 1.1140.
Daily candlesticks have the EUR/USD set for a challenge of technical support from a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850, and a pattern of higher lows remains intact after a bounce from last October’s bottom bids near 1.0450.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0956
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.0921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0945
|Daily SMA50
|1.0849
|Daily SMA100
|1.0761
|Daily SMA200
|1.0846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0966
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0893
|Previous Weekly High
|1.114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1009
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.