EUR/USD hits 7-month high on coronavirus pandemic fears

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD hit seven-month highs in Asia as stocks tanked on virus fears. 
  • Euro has become a haven currency due to ECB's negative rates and Eurozone's current account surplus.

The buying interest around the single currency remains strong on Friday with investors selling risk in favor of safe havens on reports stating the coronavirus is looking like a global pandemic. 

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1234, having hit a seven-month high of 1.1249. 

Safe-haven Euro

The common currency is drawing haven bids with global equities reporting sharp losses. The S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark equity index, fell by 3.39% on Thursday. The index futures are currently reporting a 1.2% drop. Asian stocks also took a beating with Japan's Nikkei falling by over 600 points. 

The Euro has been benefitting from risk-off and flight to safety, which isn't surprising, given the European Central Bank is running a negative interest rate policy and the single currency is backed by Eurozone's large current account surplus. 

Looking forward, the market volatility is likely to remain high as coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down and EUR/USD is expected to trade better bid. 

On the data front, German Factory Orders (Jan) are scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT. Meanwhile, the US Nonfarm Payrolls will hit the wires at 13:30 GMT. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1234
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0937
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1061
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.123
Previous Daily Low 1.112
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1155
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1303
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1376

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

