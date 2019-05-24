EUR/USD hits 11-day high despite Eurosceptic parties gaining ground in EU elections

- EUR/USD hits 11-day high at press time, could rise further in Europe.
- The rise of populist parties in the recently concluded EU elections is not necessarily an EUR-bearish development.
- EUR/USD daily chart is reporting short-term bullish reversal.
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1214 at press time – the highest level since May 16 – despite the Eurosceptic parties gaining ground in the European Union (EU) elections, which concluded on Sunday.
Provisional results on Sunday showed the traditional center-left and center-right political parties fell short of a majority for the first time, while the Eurosceptics, Greens, Liberals including far-right parties in countries such as France and Italy made gains.
While the Far Right’s gains suggest the bloc may continue to struggle with populism in coming years, it may not turn out bad for the common currency.
As BK Asset Management’s Kathy Lien states, “Populism is going strong and it hasn't been a crushing blow for many currencies. Just take Just take a look at the US and Australia - protectionist policies helped rather than hurt the greenback while the Australian dollar surged after the surprise victory by Prime Minister Morrison
The EUR, therefore, may remain bid in Europe – more so, as the Chinese Yuan is gaining ground as of writing.
Also, technicals support a rise to 1.1232 (trendline connecting April 17 and May 13 highs). The shared currency’s close at 1.1204 on Friday validated or confirmed the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by Thursday’s long-tailed bullish engulfing candle.
That said, trading volumes will be thin on account of holidays in the UK and US. As a result, gains seen today may not be sustainable.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 1.1262
- R2 1.1238
- R1 1.1223
- PP 1.1198
-
- S1 1.1183
- S2 1.1159
- S3 1.1143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.