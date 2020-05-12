Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank, remains negative on the euro against the US dollar.

Key quotes

“While short-term implied valuations for the EUR/USD stayed elevated, the pair remained on a heavy tone, widening the gap between spot and implied valuations.”

“With the USD in ascendant again, expect the EUR to flex against the 1.0770/80 support. This level will need to be breached for the pair to see further downside.”

“Immediate resistance at 1.0850/60.”