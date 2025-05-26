EUR/USD: Has a chance to test the major resistance at 1.1400 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (22 May, spot at 1.1325), we indicated that 'the price action suggests further EUR strength, with 1.1400 now in focus.' We added, 'to keep the momentum going, EUR must hold above 1.1235 (‘strong support’ level).' On Friday, EUR rose to 1.1374. Given the improving momentum, the likelihood of EUR breaking above 1.1400 is increasing. Should EUR break above 1.1400, there is a relatively nearby resistance at 1.1435. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level is currently at 1.1275, up from 1.1235 previously."

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR dropped to 1.1253 last Thursday. On Friday, we highlighted that 'despite the decline, there has been no clear increase in downward momentum.' We added, 'The current price movements are likely part of a range trading phase, expected to be between 1.1255 and 1.1325.' Instead of trading in a range, EUR soared to 1.1374, dropped sharply, but briefly, before recovering to end the day at 1.1365 (+0.74%). Although the sharp drop has slowed the upward momentum somewhat, EUR could test the major resistance at 1.1400 today. Based on the current momentum, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely. The next resistance at 1.1435 is also unlikely to come under threat. Support levels are at 1.1350 and 1.1325."

Euro (EUR) could test the major resistance at 1.1400; a sustained rise above this level is unlikely. In the longer run, the likelihood of EUR breaking above 1.1400 is increasing; the next resistance is nearby at 1.1435, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.