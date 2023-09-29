EUR/USD recovers to 1.06 area. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
EUR is oversold and there is ample room for a correction
Two solid up days (so far) for the EUR barely make a dent in the sustained sell-off seen since July’s peak but EUR is oversold and there is ample room for a correction – at least – in recent losses.
The EUR remains down on the week but the weekly candle pattern reflects a potential ‘hammer’ signal which will support the impression of a low developing around this week’s test of the 1.05 area. Gains might extend to 1.0675/1.0725.
Support is 1.0575/1.0600.
