The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains to its highest level in four months during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) and the hawkish stance of the European Central Bank lift the EUR/USD pair. Investors await November’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE) on Friday, which is projected to rise 0.2% MoM and 3.3% YoY. The major pair currently trades around 1.1008, gaining 0.05% on the day. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said that it was premature for monetary policy to start to ease. He further stated that the central bank does not foresee a technical recession in the Eurozone and that they would welcome a deal on EU fiscal reform as it would alleviate market uncertainty. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said late Wednesday that the central bank needs to keep interest rates at the current level for some time, but the first rate cut could come later than investors are pricing around mid-2024 Across the pond, the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a more dovish stance with the anticipation of potential rate cuts worth 75 basis points (bps) in the second half of 2024. About the data, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed on Thursday that the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 4.9%, weaker than the market estimation of 5.2%. That being said, the downbeat US data and the anticipation of three rate cuts by the Fed weigh on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. Moving on, The German Import Price Index and Consumer Confidence from France and Italy will be released. Market participants will closely watch the US Core PCE on Friday. This event could trigger volatility in the market ahead of the holiday season. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.