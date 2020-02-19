EUR/USD: Further downward pressure – Rabobank

For the first time in almost three years, EUR/USD spent some time below 1.08. Analysts at Rabobank expect more bearish pressure in the pair following weak German data and lower Chinese growth forecast.
Key quotes
“The currency pair’s lurch lower followed a relatively weak reading from the ZEW survey. The index that should track the expectations of investors plummeted from 26.7 in January to 8.7 in February, whereas the assessment of the current situation declined from -9.5 to -15.7.”
“Optimists may find some reassuring words in yesterday’s statement from the EU finance ministers, in which they concluded that ‘if downside risks were to materialise, fiscal responses should be differentiated, aiming for a more supportive stance at the aggregate level, while ensuring full respect of the Stability and Growth Pact’.”
“The statement adds to the arguments that the ECB will probably keep its policy on hold in the next few meetings. That said, it remains to be seen whether this would actually result in timely and substantial fiscal expansion from the German side, and we therefore do still believe that the ECB will have to take further action later in the year.”
“If the virus continues to hit forecasts for Chinese growth, we could also expect further downward pressure on EUR/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
