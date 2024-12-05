EUR/USD: French markets stabilize after no confidence vote – Scotiabank

The Euro (EUR) is nudging a little higher following yesterday’s successful noconfidence motion in the French government. The motion brought an end to PM Barnier’s short tenure, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
EUR nudges higher
“President Macron must now try and find another PM who can appeal to a broader swathe of parliament and get a budget approved. That’s no easy task. But, for now, local bonds have stabilized (outperforming OATs have closed the yield gap over 10Y Bunds by around 3bps today), helping give the EUR a modest boost.”
“Positive short-term price action yesterday and moderate gains through the low 1.05s today give the EUR a shot at extending a little higher to test key resistance and potential bull trigger at 1.0590. Support is 1.0465/70.”
Bullish sentiment persists as BTC breaks above $100K mark
Bitcoin breaks above the $100K milestone and reaches a market capitalization of $2 trillion, driven by the choice of a pro-crypto SEC chair, rising institutional demand, and Vladimir Putin's supportive comments.
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.0600 on broad USD weakness
EUR/USD extends its daily advance and trades above 1.0550 in the American session on Thursday. Disappointing weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2750 after US data
GBP/USD continues to push higher and trades above 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand after the data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 224,000, allowing the pair to hold its ground.
Gold extends its sideways grind at around $2,650
Gold finds it difficult to make a decisive move in either direction and stays in a consolidation phase near $2,650 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest gains above 4.2% despite weak US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
