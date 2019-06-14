EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD is probing the crucial 100-day moving average support at 1.1270.

The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday, confirming a bearish candlestick pattern.

EUR/USD will likely find acceptance below the 100-day MA in Europe if China reports a weaker-than-expected macro data.

EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May.

The currency pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday, validating the bearish outside day candle created on Wednesday.

Put simply, the bounce from recent lows near 1.11 seems to have made a temporary top at 1.1348 and the stage is set for a deeper pullback in case China’s macro data, due for release at 07:00 GMT, revives fears of a sharp slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

China’s industrial production is forecasted to increase by 5.5% year-on-year in May following a 5.4% rise in April. meanwhile, consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, is expected to have increased at an annualised rate of 8.1% in May, following April’s 7.2% growth.

A big beat on industrial production is required to put a strong bid under the risk assets and weaken haven demand for the US Dollar.

However, if the data is weak, then the pair could find acceptance below the 100-day MA support at 1.1270 ahead of the US retail sales data, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT.

German Wholesale Price Index (YoY) (May) due at 06:00 GMT is unlikely to have a big impact on the EUR pairs, unless the actual number prints way above or below estimates, in which case it would draw market attention.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1272 Today Daily Change -0.0004 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1.1276 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1217 Daily SMA50 1.122 Daily SMA100 1.1273 Daily SMA200 1.1363 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1304 Previous Daily Low 1.1268 Previous Weekly High 1.1348 Previous Weekly Low 1.116 Previous Monthly High 1.1266 Previous Monthly Low 1.1107 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1282 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1291 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1261 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1247 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1297 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1319 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1333





