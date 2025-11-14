TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD flat lines below mid-1.1600s; bulls await move beyond 50-day SMA amid weaker USD

  • EUR/USD bulls pause for a breather following the recent rise to an over two-week high.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias supports spot prices and backs the case for further gains.
  • The divergent Fed-ECB expectations validate the near-term positive outlook for the pair.
EUR/USD flat lines below mid-1.1600s; bulls await move beyond 50-day SMA amid weaker USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow range during the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its recent strong gains to an over two-week high, touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1635 area, nearly unchanged for the day and below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal barrier.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a two-week low touched on Thursday amid concerns about the potential economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. Apart from this, the divergent Federal Reserve (Fed)–European Central Bank (ECB) policy expectations offer support to the currency pair and back the case for an extension of a two-week-old uptrend.

A growing number of Federal Reserve policymakers signaled caution on further easing amid the lack of economic data. Traders, however, are still pricing in a 50% possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in December. In contrast, a majority of economists expect that the ECB will hold its deposit rate this year and see no change by the end of next year. This validates the positive outlook for the EUR/USD pair, though bulls need to wait for a break through the 50-day SMA.

Meanwhile, a senior White House official said that key economic reports for October – employment details and inflation data – may not be released at all. Hence, traders will continue to scrutinize comments from influential FOMC members for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the release of the flash Eurozone Q3 GDP print could provide some impetus to the Euro (EUR) and produce trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.68%-0.01%0.31%-0.22%-0.81%-1.04%-1.62%
EUR0.68%0.65%1.02%0.43%-0.16%-0.40%-0.98%
GBP0.01%-0.65%0.45%-0.22%-0.80%-1.04%-1.62%
JPY-0.31%-1.02%-0.45%-0.58%-1.16%-1.39%-2.01%
CAD0.22%-0.43%0.22%0.58%-0.50%-0.83%-1.47%
AUD0.81%0.16%0.80%1.16%0.50%-0.24%-0.82%
NZD1.04%0.40%1.04%1.39%0.83%0.24%-0.58%
CHF1.62%0.98%1.62%2.01%1.47%0.82%0.58%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers