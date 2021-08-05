EUR/USD has tumbled after Fed officials seemed keener on tapering bond buys. The euro has reasons to fight back, but will likely be overwhelmed for now, in the view of FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
Additional Fed comments to outweigh upbeat eurozone data
“Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said he wants the bank to announce a reduction of its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme this year and added that risks to his inflation outlook are to the upside. Clarida was joined by Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Fed. She is usually a dove. On Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak, and he may add fuel to the fire.”
“In the old continent, German Factory Orders rose by 4.1% in June, roughly double the early expectations. Moreover, Markit's final Services PMIs also exceeded estimates, showing robust growth prospects.”
“Euro/dollar has fallen below both the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Moreover, momentum remains to the downside, adding to the bearish sentiment.”
“Support is at the daily low of 1.1828, which is backed up by the 100 SMA. Further down, the next noteworthy cushion is at 1.1775.”
“Resistance is at 1.1850, which is the daily high and it is also where the 50 and 200 SMAs hit the price. Further above, 1.1905 and 1.1945 await EUR/USD bulls.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810 ahead of BOE, US data
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.