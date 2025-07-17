EUR/USD falls toward 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data

- EUR/USD loses ground ahead of the release of Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data.
- The US Dollar may further appreciate due to rising odds of the Fed maintaining its interest rates in July.
- President Trump mentioned the possibility of striking a deal with Europe.
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders will likely observe Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data scheduled to be released later in the day. Focus will shift toward the US Retail Sales data for June, due later in the North American session.
Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) may further gain ground due to rising odds of the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintaining its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its July policy meeting due to the tariff uncertainty.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to send a single letter to over 150 countries, notifying them of a 10% tariff rate they will face. He emphasized that these are "not big countries" with limited trade ties to the US, unlike China or Japan. He also hinted the rate could rise to 15–20%, though he did not confirm any specifics.
Trump also said on late Wednesday that he would love for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign, but that it would disrupt the markets if the president were to remove him. He also mentioned the possibility of striking a deal with Europe. Regarding tariffs on Canada, he said it’s too soon to comment. A tariff deal with India, however, is very close.
The hotter-than-expected June inflation figures from the United States (US) reignited concerns about prolonged high Fed interest rates. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Tuesday that the Fed will probably need to leave interest rates where they are for a while longer to ensure inflation stays low in the face of upward pressure from the Trump administration's tariffs. Moreover, New York Fed President John Williams said late Wednesday that monetary policy is in the right place to allow the Fed to monitor the economy before taking its next decision.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
AUD/USD declines following disappointing employment data
The Australian Dollar declines against the US Dollar on Thursday, retracing its recent gains from the previous session. The AUD/USD pair further depreciates following the release of disappointing employment data from Australia, reinforcing the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia easing.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-148.00s amid fresh USD buying
The Japanese Yen attracts fresh sellers after data released during the Asian session on Thursday showed that Japan clocked a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in June amid a continued decline in exports. This comes amid persistent headwinds from US trade tariffs, slowing economic growth in Japan, declining real wages, and signs of cooling inflation.
Gold price ticks lower amid reduced safe-haven buying, modest USD strength
Gold price moves further away from a three-week high touched on Wednesday amid fading safe-haven demand. Moreover, bets that the Fed would delay cutting interest rates amid inflation concerns and the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying weigh on the bullion. However, trade-related uncertainties could offer some support to the XAU/USD ahead of US macro data.
TRX rises 3% as SRM Entertainment rebrands to Tron Inc
TRON gained 3% on Wednesday following Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment's announcement of its rebrand to Tron Inc. as part of its shift to a TRX treasury strategy.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
