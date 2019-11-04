EUR/USD falls to daily lows near 1.1140 as focus shifts to Lagarde speech

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR started the week higher on upbeat data.
  • Broad USD strength didn't allow EUR/USD to push higher.
  • Incoming ECB President Lagarde will deliver her first speech on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week and touched a daily top of 1.1176 in the early trading hours of the European session boosted by upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the euro area. However, with the Greenback staging a decisive recovery against its major peers, the pair reversed its course and was last seen trading at 1.1145, erasing 0.2% on a daily basis.

Earlier on Monday, the IHS Markit's final reading of the Manufacturing PMI in October came in slightly higher than the previous estimates for both the eurozone and Germany to help the shared currency find demand. Additionally, the Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved to -4.5 for November from -16.8 and beat analysts' estimate of -13.8 by a wide margin.

Attention turns to Lagarde's first speech

At 19:30 GMT, Christine Lagarde, the incoming president of the European Central Bank (ECB), will be delivering her first speech. 

Previewing this event, “While there is some chatter about what exactly she'll say, tonight's appearance doesn't appear to be the kind of event where she's likely to deliver her first, big policy speech," noted TD Securities analysts. "She's speaking in Berlin at 2:30 pm ET at an event celebrating Wolfgang Schauble, Germany's current President of the Bundestag and former finance minister. It may not be looked upon too kindly from the Germans if she chooses that event to harshly criticize their fiscal stance.”

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which fell sharply on Friday despite the strong labour market data, is making a decisive recovery on Monday and forcing the pair to remain in the negative territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.3% on the day at 97.42.

The ISM-NY Business Conditions Index in October jumped to 45.9 to beat the market expectation of 45.8 but the Factory Orders declined by 0.6% in September following August's decline of 0.1%.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1145
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.1166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1198
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150

EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150

The  EUR/USD pair is lower in range, holding near October’s high but down a handful of pips daily basis, as the dollar extend its modest recovery across the board. EU data continue pointing to a steeper economic slowdown in Q4.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area

USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area

The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally

Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally

Gold looks like it's stuck between a range between USD 1520 and around USD 1474 per ounce.

Gold News

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures