EUR/USD: Failure at 1.1750 to trigger a pullback to March 2020 high of 1.1495 – SocGen

EUR/USD idles at 1.1650 after six days of gains. Economists at Société Générale expect the world’s most popular currency pair to see a retracement to the 1.1495/50 region on failure at 1.1750.
EUR/USD heading towards 1.1750
“EUR/USD has staged a bounce from 1.1525 and could head towards a multi month descending channel at 1.1750.”
“Failure to cross this can result in further pullback towards March 2020 peak of 1.1495/1.1450.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, retracing from monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a damp mood and rallying Treasury yields. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800 amid the worsening mood. Renewed fears over China Evergrande default lift the US dollar's haven demand. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields weigh on the pair.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022
Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL, propelling it by roughly 713%.
Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.