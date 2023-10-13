EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.0550 major level ahead of US Consumer Sentiment

- EUR/USD shows resilience after a losing session on upbeat US data.
- Headline inflation exceeded expectations; jobless claims recorded a lower figure than anticipated.
- The slew of positive US data has reignited sentiment of another interest rate hike by the Fed.
- ECB’s cautious stance on interest rates trajectory could undermine the Euro.
EUR/USD shows resilience, turning upward after a losing session. The spot price trades higher around 1.0540 during the Asian session on Friday. Despite the upward movement and reaching weekly highs on Thursday, the EUR/USD pair has encountered a pullback due to the optimistic economic data from the United States (US).
The US economic overview has been dynamic and reinforcing the strength of the US Dollar (USD), with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) exceeding expectations in September, showcasing a consistent annual expansion of 3.7%, slightly surpassing the estimated 3.6%.
The nuanced trend in Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 6, with a modest increase of 209K slightly below the forecast of 210K, suggests a subtle easing.
Thursday's data revealed a surge in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) in September on a yearly basis, rising from 2.0% to 2.2%. Additionally, the Core PPI climbed to 2.7%, surpassing the anticipated easing to 2.3%.
This positive economic data has sparked discussions about the potential trajectory of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy, which could undermine the EUR/USD pair. The upbeat indicators have added complexity to the ongoing narrative, leading to speculation about how the Fed might respond.
On the Eurozone side, the cautious approach is influenced by concerns about a slowing economy, with worries that it could potentially dip into a recession. As a result, it suggests that further rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) may not be on the table for the time being, and this cautious stance could undermine the EUR/USD pair.
Investors are expected to watch the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index scheduled for release on Friday. This index serves as a vital gauge of consumer confidence, offering insights into the broader economic sentiment. The ongoing analysis of these indicators will likely shape expectations and decisions in the EUR/USD pair.
On the Eurozone docket, the upcoming comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde will be eyed. Lagarde is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Morocco.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.0528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0585
|Daily SMA50
|1.074
|Daily SMA100
|1.0835
|Daily SMA200
|1.0825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0526
|Previous Weekly High
|1.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0448
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0376
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD extended its daily decline toward 1.0500 in the second half of the American session, pressured by the souring market mood. Despite the bullish action seen earlier in the week, the pair remains on track to register weekly losses.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rebounds
Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood amid rising geopolitical tensions helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and hurts the pair.
Gold advances to fresh multi-week highs above $1,920
Gold extended its daily rally and climbed above $1,920 for the first time in over two weeks on Friday. Escalating geopolitical tensions ahead of the weekend weigh on T-bond yields and provide a boost to XAU/USD, which remains on track to gain nearly 5% this week.
Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term
Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slips as Biden administration attempts to close AI chip loophole
Nvida's stock price opened marginally lower on Friday after Reuters reported that the Biden administration is attempting to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies access to state-of-the-art computer chips used for AI.