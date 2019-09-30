EUR/USD eyes third straight monthly loss, focus on German CPI

- EUR/USD is on track to report the third consecutive monthly loss.
- The pair may print fresh 2.5-year lows on a dismal German labor market and inflation data.
- Italian bond yields may spike, adding to bearish pressures around the EUR.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.0932, representing 0.50% losses on Sept. 1's opening price of 1.0990.
The currency pair is on track to post its third straight monthly loss, having dropped 2.58% and 0.79% in July and August, respectively.
Focus on German data
The German retail sales, due at 06:00 GMT, are expected to show the consumer spending jumped 3.3% year-on-year in August. Meanwhile, the labor data due at 07:55 GMT is expected to show the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5% in September.
The German Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled for release at 12:00 GMT is expected to show the cost of living ticked up by 1.9% month-on-month in September, having dropped 0.2% in August. The annualized figure is seen rising by 1.4%.
The common currency will likely print fresh multi-year lows in the European session if the German retail sales and jobs data disappoint expectations, validating the ECB's recent decision to restart bond purchases.
Apart from the German data, the common currency may also take cues from the Italian bond yields.
Italy’s economy minister suggested on Sunday that the country’s budget deficit would be set at around 2.2% of domestic output next year. That could put the nation at odds with the European Union. Italian bond yields, therefore, may rise, pushing the EUR lower.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1014
|Daily SMA50
|1.1083
|Daily SMA100
|1.1164
|Daily SMA200
|1.1243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0959
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes third straight monthly loss, focus on German CPI
EUR/USD is on track to report the third consecutive monthly loss. The pair may print fresh 2.5-year lows on a dismal German labor market and inflation data. Italian bond yields may spike, adding to bearish pressures around the EUR.
GBP/USD on the back foot, focus on UK politics, GDP
With the increasing odds of no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot near three-week lows below 1.2300 ahead of the London open. Markets eye fresh UK political developments and Q2 final GDP release.
USD/JPY rejected at 108.00 after a breakout on the weekly chart
USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 107.93, having faced rejection at 108.00 in Asia. The psychological resistance proved a tough nut to crack despite the uptick in the futures on the S&P 500.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forces of Movement at the Start of Q4 19
The world's largest economy appears to have grown by about 2% in Q3 at an annualized pace, the same as in Q2, and in line with what many Fed officials understand to be trend growth.