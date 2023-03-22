EUR/USD extends the rally and flirts with 1.0800 ahead of Fed

- EUR/USD keeps the upside bias near the 1.0800 region.
- ECB Lagarde said underlying inflation dynamics remain strong.
- The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 bps at its meeting later.
The buying interest around the European currency remains well and sound and pushes EUR/USD to the boundaries of the 1.0800 neighbourhood, or 5-week highs, on Wednesday.
EUR/USD remains bid on Fed-day
EUR/USD extends the advance for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and remains well bid ahead of the key FOMC event due later in the European evening. On this, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) by 25 bps to 4.75%-5.00%.
Investors’ attention, in the meantime, is seen shifting to the updated dots plot along with the press conference by Chief Powell, where a potential impasse in the Fed’s tightening stance should take centre stage.
Earlier in the session, Chair Lagarde was once again on the wires and reiterated the absence of a trade-off between price and financial stability. She also renewed the bank’s pledge to bring down inflation at the time when she acknowledged that underlying inflation dynamics remain firm.
In the domestic calendar, the Current Account surplus in the broader Euroland widened to €17B in January (from €13B).
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and already trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.0800 the figure ahead of the FOMC gathering.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB in a context still dominated by elevated inflation, although amidst dwindling recession risks for the time being.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – EMU Flash Consumer Confidence, European Council Meeting (Thursday) - European Council Meeting, EMU, Germany Flash PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation, or not, of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.20% at 1.0787 and the break above 1.0793 (monthly high March 22) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the flip side, there is initial support at 1.0516 (monthly low March 15) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0329 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.