EUR/USD extends gains as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar

- The Euro extends its advance against the US Dollar, with EUR/USD holding firm above 1.1750.
- Markets are fully pricing in a 25 bps Fed rate cut on Wednesday, with Powell’s guidance and updated projections set to drive the next move.
- The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to -8.7 in September, missing expectations of 5.0.
The Euro (EUR) extends gains against the US Dollar (USD) for the third straight day on Monday, as the Greenback remains under pressure amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1760, marginally up 0.20% on the day and edging closer to this year’s high near 1.1830, reached in July. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering near 97.38, reflecting broad-based weakness at the start of a pivotal week for global markets.
Recent US economic data has cemented expectations for Fed easing with clear signs of a cooling labor market and weakening consumer sentiment, even as inflation remains above the central bank's target. Fresh figures on Monday reinforced that trend, as the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index slumped to -8.7 in September, sharply missing expectations of 5.0 and reversing from 11.9 in August.
Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis-point rate cut, with attention centered on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s guidance and updated economic projections, which will shape the trajectory of monetary policy into year-end. The tone of the post-meeting statement and the so-called “dot plot” will be critical in determining whether investors expect a shallow adjustment or a more aggressive easing cycle.
Political pressure is also in play. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, renewed his calls for the central bank to move more aggressively, urging Powell to deliver a cut “bigger than he had in mind” to support housing and broader economic momentum. Trump’s intervention adds political noise to an already sensitive policy backdrop, prompting market speculation over how far the Fed’s easing cycle could extend.
On the Euro side, the European Central Bank (ECB) has provided a measure of support for the single currency by signaling that its rate-cutting cycle is nearing its end. The ECB left its key rates unchanged at the September policy meeting, keeping the deposit rate at 2.00%, while stressing that the current stance is “appropriately positioned.” ECB board member Isabel Schnabel struck a firm tone on Monday, underscoring that interest rates are in a “good place” and warning that upside risks to inflation dominate.
Looking ahead, traders will keep a close eye on speeches from ECB President Christine Lagarde and Executive Board member José Luis Escrivá, both due later on Monday.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.31%
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|EUR
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.31%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.34%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.24%
|0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|0.26%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|0.01%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1750 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD gains traction on Monday and trades above 1.1750, supported by hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials. Ahead of Wednesday's critical Fed policy announcements, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3600
GBP/USD retreats slightly but remains in positive territory after setting a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 earlier in the day. Traders might be looking to adjust their positions ahead of this week's critical Fed and BoE policy meetings, limiting the pair's volatility.
Gold rises above $3,660 as US yields turn south
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades above $3,660 after falling toward $3,620 in the European session on Monday. Growing expectations for a dovish tilt in the Fed's policy outlook weigh on US T-bond yields and allow XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed set to fire up markets, and there's much more in store Premium
Inflation is not too hot, but the job market is more worrying – that is the growing narrative about the US economy. Now, the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates, in a decision with many moving parts. And there's more in store.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
