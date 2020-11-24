EUR/USD erases major part of intraday gains, back around mid-1.1800s

- Renewed USD selling bias assisted EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
- The uptick faltered just ahead of the 1.1900 mark, though lacked any follow-through.
The EUR/USD pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above mid-1.1800s.
Following the overnight intraday volatile swings, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and was supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The formal go-ahead for the US President-elect Joe Biden to begin his White House transition cleared the uncertainty on the US political front. This, along with the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The shared currency got an additional boost from Tuesday's better-than-expected German GDP growth figures for the third quarter of 2020, which showed that the economy expanded 8.5% QoQ as compared to 8.2% estimated earlier. Separately, the German IFO Business Climate Index matched consensus estimates and fell to 90.7 in November from 92.5 previous. The negative reading, to some extent, was offset by the Current Assessment Index, which eased to 90 during the reported month as against 87.2 anticipated.
Despite the supporting factors, the EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and once again started retreating from the 1.1900 round-figure mark. The pullback, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited. Increasing bets for additional monetary easing by the Fed in December might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Hence, the key focus will remain on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.179
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1744
|Daily SMA200
|1.1383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
