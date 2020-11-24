EUR/USD erases major part of intraday gains, back around mid-1.1800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed USD selling bias assisted EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
  • The uptick faltered just ahead of the 1.1900 mark, though lacked any follow-through.

The EUR/USD pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above mid-1.1800s.

Following the overnight intraday volatile swings, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and was supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The formal go-ahead for the US President-elect Joe Biden to begin his White House transition cleared the uncertainty on the US political front. This, along with the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

The shared currency got an additional boost from Tuesday's better-than-expected German GDP growth figures for the third quarter of 2020, which showed that the economy expanded 8.5% QoQ as compared to 8.2% estimated earlier. Separately, the German IFO Business Climate Index matched consensus estimates and fell to 90.7 in November from 92.5 previous. The negative reading, to some extent, was offset by the Current Assessment Index, which eased to 90 during the reported month as against 87.2 anticipated.

Despite the supporting factors, the EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and once again started retreating from the 1.1900 round-figure mark. The pullback, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited. Increasing bets for additional monetary easing by the Fed in December might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Hence, the key focus will remain on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes.

In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1853
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1838
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.179
Daily SMA50 1.1775
Daily SMA100 1.1744
Daily SMA200 1.1383
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1906
Previous Daily Low 1.18
Previous Weekly High 1.1894
Previous Weekly Low 1.1814
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.184
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1865
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.179
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1742
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1684
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1896
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1954
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

