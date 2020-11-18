EUR/USD erases losses as risk tone recovers, dovish Fed expectations persist

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD regains poise, tracking risk recovery in stocks. 
  • Hopes for swift vaccine-led global economic recovery overshadow rising coronavirus cases. 
  • Dips remain well supported by expectations for additional Fed easing.

EUR/USD has reversed early losses, with the risk assets regaining poise despite rising odds of coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in major economies. 

Bounces from 1.1850

The pair is currently trading near 1.1868, representing marginal gains on the day, having put in a low of 1.1850 during the Asian session. 

Asian stock markets got off to a negative start early Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on wall street as investors sold risk on concerns that the US authorities would impose the economically-painful lockdown restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak. As such, the dollar picked up a bid and pushed EUR/USD lower. 

However, the haven demand for the dollar has weakened in the past couple of hours, with the major Asian indices such as Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite carving out gains. 

The uptick could be associated with the expectations for a coronavirus-driven swift global economic recovery in 2021 and dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. 

Investors believe the Fed would do the heavy lifting to compensate for the US Congress' inability to approve a fiscal stimulus deal. The central bank recently expressed a willingness to do more if required. 

Additional bullish pressure for the EUR could be stemming from hopes for an EU fiscal deal. On Tuesday, European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that he expects a positive solution to Poland and Hungary's blockage of the EU's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy. 

The risk reset and the bearish sentiment around the dollar could keep the EUR/USD better bid in Europe. The final Eurozone Consumer Price Index for October, due at 10:00 GMT, may not have a significant impact on the euro unless the data carries a significant downward revision to the recently published preliminary forecasts. That would validate the need for additional European Central Bank easing. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1868
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1787
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.172
Daily SMA200 1.1363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1894
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1943

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps above 1.1850 amid resurgent US dollar supply

EUR/USD jumps above 1.1850 amid resurgent US dollar supply

EUR/USD regains poise above 1.1850, tracking fresh weakness in the US dollar along with Treasury yields. Hopes for swift vaccine-led global economic recovery outweighed by rising coronavirus cases. Dips remain well supported by expectations for additional Fed easing.

EUR/USD News

When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades above 1.3250, cheering hopes of a UK-EU trade deal by early next week amid a pause in the US dollar recovery. The key UK CPI data will join the current Brexit drama and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines to entertain the cable traders.

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces towards $1900 as US dollar slips again

Gold bounces towards $1900 as US dollar slips again

Gold bounces back towards $1900, as the US dollar returns to the red once again amid a sell-off in the Treasury yields. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the backdrop of the coronavirus restrictions announced globally.

Gold news

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.

Read more

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures