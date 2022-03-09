EUR/USD enjoying strong rebound, eyeing 1.10 as risk appetite improves, commodity prices pull back

- EUR/USD is on the front foot in the upper 1.09s as risk appetite recovers and commodity prices ease.
- But continued uncertainties about the Ukraine conflict and its global economic impact will cap any rebound, analysts warned.
- EUR/USD traders are also tentative ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.
The euro and other European currencies are benefitting from a broader rebound in risk appetite as global equity markets are supported by dip-buying and major commodity prices fall back from recent highs amid profit-taking. With the improved market mood weighing on the demand for the safe-haven US dollar, EUR/USD has been able to rebound back into the upper 1.0900s and at one point came close to testing 1.10. At current levels around the 1.0970-mark, the pair trades about 0.7% higher on the day, taking its rebound from Monday’s 22-month lows near 1.0800 to over 1.5%.
As oil, gas and other major commodities ease back from highs, this is easing Eurozone stagflation fears and facilitating the rebound, with traders also citing fiscal stimulus hopes after Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the EU was mulling joint bond issuance. But traders cautioned that it remains far too soon to call an end to the broad commodity bull-run and for a sustained EUR/USD rebound. After the US banned Russian oil imports and the UK announced plans to phase them out, markets now await the Russian response. Meanwhile, though Russia did say “some progress” has been made in recent talks with Ukraine, expectations for a ceasefire/broader peace deal to be reached anytime soon remain low.
Another factor weighing on the prospect for a sustained EUR/USD rebound is the proximity of the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday – many traders, particularly those placing longer-term bets, may wish to keep their powder dry ahead of the event. The ECB will provide new economic forecasts, a challenging task in the face of current economic uncertainties. Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, consensus thinking was that the central bank would speed up its QE taper to end net purchases by the end of Q3, paving the way for a rate hike in Q4. With these expectations having been seriously called into question as higher commodity prices raise the risk of Eurozone stagflation, EUR/USD traders may be reluctant to buy the pair above the 1.10 mark.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0973
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1.0906
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1229
|Daily SMA50
|1.1292
|Daily SMA100
|1.1346
|Daily SMA200
|1.1579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0849
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0886
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
